HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Accused Shot After Attacking Police In Bihar's Jehanabad

Accused Shot After Attacking Police In Bihar's Jehanabad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 12:38 IST

x

A murder suspect in Bihar was shot after allegedly attempting to attack police during a weapon recovery operation, highlighting the risks involved in crime investigations.

Key Points

  • A murder suspect, Bikku alias Ravan, was shot in the leg by police in Jehanabad, Bihar.
  • The shooting occurred during an operation to recover the weapon used in the murder.
  • Police claim the suspect opened fire on them, leading to retaliatory firing.
  • The suspect is currently receiving treatment at Jehanabad Sadar Hospital under tight security.

A man arrested in a murder case was shot in the leg by police in Bihar's Jehanabad district when he tried to fire at the cops during an operation to recover the weapon used in the crime, officials said on Friday.

The injured accused, identified as Bikku alias Ravan, is undergoing treatment under tight security at Jehanabad Sadar Hospital, they said.

 

Police Recount The Incident

Jehanabad Superintendent of Police Aparajit Lohan said, "On the trail provided by the accused, police took him to Dhuriyari village under Ghosi police station limits for the recovery of the weapon used in the crime. As soon as we found the weapon from the bushes, he opened fire on the police team, leading to controlled retaliatory firing by the police, during which the accused sustained leg injury."

Investigation Details

He initially tried to mislead the SIT team formed to solve the case by taking them to different locations before finally leading police to the spot where the weapon had been hidden near a canal.

The SP said that Bikku was the primary accused in the murder of a person named Deepak at Bhelawar on Tuesday and was arrested from the Jehanabad Town police station area on Thursday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Jharkhand Constable Killed in Accidental Rifle Firing
Jharkhand Constable Killed in Accidental Rifle Firing
Bihar murder suspect arrested in Delhi after months on the run
Bihar murder suspect arrested in Delhi after months on the run
Two Murder Suspects Injured In Odisha Police Encounter
Two Murder Suspects Injured In Odisha Police Encounter
Bihar: RPF jawan shot dead, INSAS rifles looted in moving train
Bihar: RPF jawan shot dead, INSAS rifles looted in moving train
Spate of killings rock poll-bound Bihar
Spate of killings rock poll-bound Bihar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

webstory image 2

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

VIDEOS

Valsad faces severe water crisis, locals risk lives to fetch water from deep wells3:17

Valsad faces severe water crisis, locals risk lives to...

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition3:02

South Gujarat's Fruits Go Global Through Value Addition

Angry crowd sets Ebola hospital tents on fire in DR Congo1:09

Angry crowd sets Ebola hospital tents on fire in DR Congo

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO