Accused Shot After Attacking Police In Bihar's Jehanabad

A murder suspect in Bihar was shot after allegedly attempting to attack police during a weapon recovery operation, highlighting the risks involved in crime investigations.

Key Points A murder suspect, Bikku alias Ravan, was shot in the leg by police in Jehanabad, Bihar.

The shooting occurred during an operation to recover the weapon used in the murder.

Police claim the suspect opened fire on them, leading to retaliatory firing.

The suspect is currently receiving treatment at Jehanabad Sadar Hospital under tight security.

A man arrested in a murder case was shot in the leg by police in Bihar's Jehanabad district when he tried to fire at the cops during an operation to recover the weapon used in the crime, officials said on Friday.

The injured accused, identified as Bikku alias Ravan, is undergoing treatment under tight security at Jehanabad Sadar Hospital, they said.

Police Recount The Incident

Jehanabad Superintendent of Police Aparajit Lohan said, "On the trail provided by the accused, police took him to Dhuriyari village under Ghosi police station limits for the recovery of the weapon used in the crime. As soon as we found the weapon from the bushes, he opened fire on the police team, leading to controlled retaliatory firing by the police, during which the accused sustained leg injury."

Investigation Details

He initially tried to mislead the SIT team formed to solve the case by taking them to different locations before finally leading police to the spot where the weapon had been hidden near a canal.

The SP said that Bikku was the primary accused in the murder of a person named Deepak at Bhelawar on Tuesday and was arrested from the Jehanabad Town police station area on Thursday.