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Criminal Arrested After Shootout with Police in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 15, 2026 09:58 IST

A wanted criminal was apprehended in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, following a police encounter where he sustained a gunshot wound, highlighting the ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region.

Key Points

  • A criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 was arrested in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, after an encounter with police.
  • The accused, identified as Tenger Nat, sustained a gunshot injury to his left leg during the police shootout.
  • Police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from the criminal's possession.
  • Tenger Nat is allegedly involved in multiple theft incidents across several police station areas in Ballia district.

Police in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head following an encounter late on Saturday night, a police official said, adding that he sustained a gunshot injury on his left leg.

Additional Superintendent of Police (South) Kripa Shankar said that acting on a tip-off, a team of the Garhwar police station and the SOG (Special Operations Group) attempted to apprehend the wanted criminal at around 10.15 pm on Saturday. Upon realising that he was surrounded by the police, the criminal allegedly fired at the police.

 

The police fired in self-defence, and the criminal sustained injuries on his left leg, the officer said, adding that he was subsequently arrested.

He has been identified as Tenger Nat (35), a resident of the Kharhatar village under the Gadwar police station area.

According to the ASP, Nat has been sent to the community health centre in Ratsar, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The arrested accused has allegedly been involved in numerous incidents of theft in Garhwar, Sukhpura, and Nagra police station areas of the district.

The police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from his possession.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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