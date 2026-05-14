Man Jumps Into Agra Canal After Family Dispute; Wife Stopped

A 25-year-old man in Faridabad jumped into the Agra Canal following a family dispute, prompting a search operation and highlighting the impact of domestic issues.

Key Points A 25-year-old man jumped into the Agra Canal in Faridabad after a family dispute.

The man's wife attempted to jump into the canal but was stopped by locals.

Police and fire brigade are searching for the missing man in the canal.

The incident occurred after the man was allegedly scolded by his mother for not working.

A 25-year-old man allegedly jumped into the Agra Canal near Palla Bridge here after a family dispute, while his wife was prevented by locals from taking a similar step, police said on Thursday.

Search Efforts Underway

The man, identified as Sudhanshu, a resident of Chetan colony, is missing and police along with fire brigade personnel are searching for him in the canal, officials said.

Details of the Incident

According to police, Sudhanshu was at home on Wednesday evening when his mother allegedly scolded him for not working. Upset over the issue he left the house with his wife and went to the bridge over the Agra Canal near sector 37.

On reaching the bridge Sudhanshu allegedly jumped into the canal, police said.

His wife also attempted to jump into the canal but was stopped by people present nearby, they said.

Locals informed Palla police station about the incident. Police later escorted the woman back to her home after recording details.

"The teams are searching for the youth and efforts are underway but he has not been traced yet," SHO Satya Prakash of Palla police station said.