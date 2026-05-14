HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Jumps Into Agra Canal After Family Dispute; Wife Stopped

Man Jumps Into Agra Canal After Family Dispute; Wife Stopped

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 14:30 IST

x

A 25-year-old man in Faridabad jumped into the Agra Canal following a family dispute, prompting a search operation and highlighting the impact of domestic issues.

Key Points

  • A 25-year-old man jumped into the Agra Canal in Faridabad after a family dispute.
  • The man's wife attempted to jump into the canal but was stopped by locals.
  • Police and fire brigade are searching for the missing man in the canal.
  • The incident occurred after the man was allegedly scolded by his mother for not working.

A 25-year-old man allegedly jumped into the Agra Canal near Palla Bridge here after a family dispute, while his wife was prevented by locals from taking a similar step, police said on Thursday.

Search Efforts Underway

The man, identified as Sudhanshu, a resident of Chetan colony, is missing and police along with fire brigade personnel are searching for him in the canal, officials said.

 

Details of the Incident

According to police, Sudhanshu was at home on Wednesday evening when his mother allegedly scolded him for not working. Upset over the issue he left the house with his wife and went to the bridge over the Agra Canal near sector 37.

On reaching the bridge Sudhanshu allegedly jumped into the canal, police said.

His wife also attempted to jump into the canal but was stopped by people present nearby, they said.

Locals informed Palla police station about the incident. Police later escorted the woman back to her home after recording details.

"The teams are searching for the youth and efforts are underway but he has not been traced yet," SHO Satya Prakash of Palla police station said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Faridabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Spat With Wife
Faridabad Doctor Dies By Suicide After Spat With Wife
Gurugram Man Commits Suicide After Marital Dispute
Gurugram Man Commits Suicide After Marital Dispute
Gurugram Man Commits Suicide After Dispute With Wife
Gurugram Man Commits Suicide After Dispute With Wife
Man jumps before train with 4 kids after fight with wife
Man jumps before train with 4 kids after fight with wife
Man Kills Son, Attempts Suicide After Spat With Wife
Man Kills Son, Attempts Suicide After Spat With Wife

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Pakistan Faces Fury in PoJK: JAAC Calls Massive Shutdown4:16

Pakistan Faces Fury in PoJK: JAAC Calls Massive Shutdown

BRICS Show of Strength: S Jaishankar and Top Diplomats Gather for Historic Photo Op0:37

BRICS Show of Strength: S Jaishankar and Top Diplomats...

He Quit IT for Farming - What Happened Next Is Inspiring2:36

He Quit IT for Farming - What Happened Next Is Inspiring

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO