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Drunk Labourer's Fatal Fall: Ghaziabad Drain Tragedy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 28, 2026 17:28 IST

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A 34-year-old labourer tragically drowned in an open drain in Ghaziabad, India, with police suspecting intoxication led to the fatal fall.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • A 34-year-old labourer drowned in an open drain in Ghaziabad.
  • Police suspect the labourer was intoxicated and lost his balance.
  • The incident occurred near Labour Chowk in the Vijay Nagar area.
  • The labourer was declared dead at the district government hospital.
  • A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A 34-year-old labourer allegedly drowned in an open drain here after reportedly losing balance in an inebriated state while returning home from work, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Wasim, a native of Chandausi in Moradabad district, was living in a rented accommodation in Mawai village in Vijay Nagar area, they said.

 

The incident occurred on Friday night near Labour Chowk. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and and retrieved the man from the drain with the help of locals, they said.

Police Investigation

Preliminary investigation suggests the man was in an inebriated state, Vijay Nagar SHO Dharampal Singh said, adding that "He was sitting on the edge of the drain when he apparently lost balance and fell into the deep water."

The police took Wasim to the district government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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