Drunk Labourer's Fatal Fall: Ghaziabad Drain Tragedy

A 34-year-old labourer tragically drowned in an open drain in Ghaziabad, India, with police suspecting intoxication led to the fatal fall.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points A 34-year-old labourer drowned in an open drain in Ghaziabad.

Police suspect the labourer was intoxicated and lost his balance.

The incident occurred near Labour Chowk in the Vijay Nagar area.

The labourer was declared dead at the district government hospital.

A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A 34-year-old labourer allegedly drowned in an open drain here after reportedly losing balance in an inebriated state while returning home from work, police said on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Wasim, a native of Chandausi in Moradabad district, was living in a rented accommodation in Mawai village in Vijay Nagar area, they said.

The incident occurred on Friday night near Labour Chowk. On receiving information, the police reached the spot and and retrieved the man from the drain with the help of locals, they said.

Police Investigation

Preliminary investigation suggests the man was in an inebriated state, Vijay Nagar SHO Dharampal Singh said, adding that "He was sitting on the edge of the drain when he apparently lost balance and fell into the deep water."

The police took Wasim to the district government hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.