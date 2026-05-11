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Home  » News » Faridabad Man Strangles Son, Then Dies By Suicide

Faridabad Man Strangles Son, Then Dies By Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 20:12 IST

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In a tragic incident in Faridabad, a man allegedly strangled his six-year-old son before dying by suicide, highlighting the devastating consequences of addiction and financial strain.

Key Points

  • A man in Faridabad allegedly strangled his six-year-old son to death at their home.
  • The man then died by suicide by hanging himself after tying his son's body to his chest.
  • Preliminary investigations suggest financial problems and gambling addiction may have driven the man to this extreme step.
  • The man's wife had moved to a neighbouring village with their son due to his addiction issues.

A man allegedly strangled his six-year-old son to death, tied the boy's body to his chest and then hanged himself at his residence in Dayalpur village here, police said on Monday.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the man was facing financial difficulties due to his addiction to gambling and alcohol, they added.

 

Details of the Deceased

According to police, the deceased were identified as Sagar (32) and his son Lakshit (6), residents of Dayalpur village.

Sagar was a allegedly addicted to gambling and alcohol, and his wife had moved to the neighbouring Machhagar village with their six-year-old son and the in-laws. Since then, Sagar lived alone in his house in Dayalpur.

Sequence of Events Leading to the Tragedy

On Sunday, he went to Machhagar village and brought his son back to Dayalpur. In the night, he strangled his son dead and then committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in the house after tying his son's body to his chest.

A neighbour visited the home discovered the incident and informed police.

Neighbour's Account

"On Sunday, Sagar had brought Lakshit back to the village around noon. I could hear Lakshit playing and jumping inside the house, but then the sounds stopped," the neighbour said.

Police Investigation

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the bodies into custody. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem, police said.

A senior police officer said preliminary investigation suggests Sagar took the extreme step due to loneliness and financial difficulties, but the matter is being investigated. The family has been informed and further probe is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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