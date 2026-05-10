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Employee Arrested For Staging Robbery In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 10, 2026 15:43 IST

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Delhi Police uncovered a staged robbery planned by a chartered accountant's employee to misappropriate Rs 6.5 lakh, leading to the arrest of the employee and his accomplices.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police busted a staged robbery orchestrated by a chartered accountant's employee.
  • The employee allegedly planned to misappropriate Rs 6.5 lakh.
  • Police recovered the entire amount and arrested the employee and two accomplices.
  • CCTV footage and inconsistencies in the employee's statement led to the discovery of the staged robbery.

Delhi Police has busted a self-staged robbery allegedly orchestrated by a chartered accountant's employee to misappropriate Rs 6.5 lakh, arresting him and his two accomplices and recovering the entire amount, police said on Sunday.

How The Staged Robbery Was Reported

The case came to light after a call regarding a snatching incident was received at Wazirabad police station on May 4, they said.

 

According to the police, complainant Ayush Mishra told investigators that he worked for a chartered accountant in Burari and was on his way to Rajendra Place on a motorcycle to deliver Rs 6.5 lakh kept in a bag when two motorcycle-borne men snatched the cash near Old Yamuna Bridge at Shiv Mandir in Wazirabad.

"Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered, and an investigation was launched. A police team examined CCTV footage from the area and adjoining routes," a senior police officer said.

Uncovering The Truth: Police Investigation

During scrutiny of the footage, investigators found Mishra smiling while the alleged snatchers were following him, carrying the same bag, which raised suspicion, police said.

Police also found discrepancies in the timeline as the alleged incident had taken place around 3.30 pm, while the PCR call was made nearly two-and-a-half hours later at 6 pm.

"Mishra repeatedly changed his version during questioning and failed to explain the delay satisfactorily. During sustained interrogation, he confessed that the robbery was staged in connivance with his associates Ashu and Akash, both residents of Kaushik Enclave in Burari," he said.

Recovery And Arrests

At Mishra's instance, police recovered Rs 2.5 lakh. Subsequent raids led to the recovery of Rs 2 lakh from Ashu's motorcycle repair shop and another Rs 2 lakh from Akash's house, police said.

Both motorcycles used in the conspiracy were also seized. Mishra, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, had shifted to Delhi around five months ago and had started working with the chartered accountant about two months earlier.

Police said he frequently handled cash deliveries for his employer and later hatched the conspiracy with Ashu and Akash during evening gatherings where they consumed alcohol together.

According to the plan, Ashu allegedly provided a motorcycle to Mishra for carrying the cash, while Ashu and Akash followed him on another motorcycle, snatched the bag and fled towards Khajoori before taking a U-turn to mislead the police.

Police said Akash was previously involved in a robbery case registered at Maurice Nagar police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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