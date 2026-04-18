Man Stages Fake Robbery To Steal Employer's Money

Delhi Police swiftly arrested an employee who allegedly orchestrated a fake gunpoint robbery in Rohini to steal Rs 17 lakh from his employer, exposing a criminal conspiracy.

Key Points A man was arrested for staging a gunpoint robbery to steal Rs 17 lakh from his employer in Rohini.

The complainant, Abhishek, was identified as the mastermind behind the fabricated robbery.

Police recovered Rs 6 lakh in cash, a toy pistol, and the scooter used in the staged crime.

Two accomplices, Anuj and Bharat, were also apprehended in connection with the staged robbery.

Police arrested a man within six hours for allegedly staging a Rs 17 lakh gunpoint robbery in Rohini to siphon off his employer's money, officials said on Saturday.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at the North Rohini police station based on a complaint lodged by Abhishek, who was later identified as the mastermind.

"A case was registered, and an investigation was promptly initiated," an officer said.

Investigation Reveals Staged Robbery Plot

During the probe, police relied on technical surveillance and local intelligence to track the suspects. However, inconsistencies soon emerged in Abhishek's version of events.

Sustained questioning and verification of evidence revealed that the robbery had been fabricated.

"Abhishek had conspired with his associates, Anuj, Bharat and another accomplice identified as Ajay, to stage the robbery and misappropriate his employer's money due to financial distress," the officer said.

Arrests and Recovery of Stolen Funds

Two accused, Anuj (39) and Bharat (27), were apprehended. At their instance, police recovered Rs 6 lakh in cash, a toy pistol, and the scooter allegedly used in the crime.

The complainant was also taken into custody and charged in the case.

Relevant sections about criminal conspiracy and cheating have been added, police said.

Ongoing Efforts to Apprehend Remaining Suspect

Efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount and to apprehend the absconding co-accused, Ajay, police said.

Under Indian law, charges of criminal conspiracy and fraud typically apply in such cases. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve further questioning of the arrested individuals and attempts to recover the remaining stolen funds. Such incidents of staged robberies highlight the challenges faced by businesses in safeguarding their assets.