Four Arrested For Robbing Cash Agent In Delhi's Burari

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended four individuals involved in the Burari cash robbery, recovering stolen funds and a vehicle used in the crime after an intensive investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrest four individuals for allegedly robbing a cash collection agent in Burari.

The victim was robbed of Rs 4.18 lakh after being deliberately knocked off his motorcycle.

Police used CCTV footage and technical surveillance to track the suspects across multiple locations.

The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation, revealing their planning and execution.

Police recovered a portion of the stolen money, a mobile phone, and the scooter used in the robbery.

The Delhi Police has arrested four people for allegedly robbing Rs 4.18 lakh from a cash collection agent in Burari, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on April 27 in north Delhi when the victim, 40-year-old Sandeep, was on his way to collect cash from various outlets after picking up Rs 4,18,600 from a warehouse in Swaroop Nagar.

How The Burari Robbery Unfolded

Police said two people on a scooter deliberately hit Sandeep's motorcycle, causing him to fall and sustain minor injuries. Soon after, two more associates arrived on another scooter, and all four allegedly snatched the bag containing the cash and fled the spot, they said.

"The investigation involved scanning footage from more than 1,000 CCTV cameras covering nearly 35 kilometres. Police tracked the suspects moving across multiple locations, including routes leading to Haryana and back into Delhi," a senior police officer said.

Tracking and Apprehending the Suspects

During the probe, police found the accused had changed clothes and frequently shifted locations to evade arrest. Police eventually traced their movements to Jahangirpuri, where they saw two of them at a hotel.

Hotel records and technical surveillance helped police identify and apprehend the suspects.

"Three accused -- Sameer (25), Krish (22) and Kapil (19) -- were arrested on May 3, while their associate Shahdab alias Amit (21) was later arrested from Ashok Vihar," the officer said.

Confession and Recovery of Stolen Items

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

Police said Sameer had earlier worked as a delivery boy and had observed the cash collection agent's movement, which helped them plan the robbery.

"A sum of Rs 26,000, a mobile phone purchased using the stolen money and a scooter used in the crime were recovered. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining amount," the officer said.