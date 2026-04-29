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Four Arrested In Delhi Robbery Of Rs 70 Lakh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 29, 2026 14:51 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals, including an insider, in connection with the audacious Rs 70 lakh robbery that occurred in Inderpuri last month.

Key Points

  • Four individuals arrested in connection with the Rs 70 lakh robbery in Delhi's Inderpuri.
  • A company employee allegedly leaked information and conspired in the Rs 70 lakh Delhi robbery.
  • Police recovered Rs 53.40 lakh and the motorcycle used in the Delhi robbery.
  • Accused in the Delhi robbery have previous criminal records.

Four people have been arrested for allegedly robbing two employees of a company of Rs 70 lakh in west Delhi's Inderpuri area last month, police said on Wednesday.

An employee of the company is among those arrested, they said, adding that he allegedly leaked information about the movement of cash and planned a robbery with his associates.

 

Inside Job: Employee Involvement In Delhi Robbery

The incident took place on March 31 near Krishi Kunj around 3.30 pm, when three assailants on a motorcycle intercepted the two employees of a firm and decamped with Rs 70 lakh cash, an official said.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Inderpuri police station on April 1 under relevant sections of the BNS, and an investigation was taken up.

Investigation And Arrests In Delhi Heist

During the probe, police found that one of the employees of the firm, identified as Vikash (22), had allegedly leaked information about the movement of the cash and conspired with his associates -- Mohd Kaif (25), Rishi Yadav (22) and Sourabh alias Bacha (23) -- to execute the robbery.

"The accused had absconded after the incident along with the robbed amount," a senior police officer said.

After conducting sustained surveillance and multiple raids across Delhi and adjoining areas of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the police arrested all four accused persons, he said.

Recovery Of Stolen Cash And Vehicle

Subsequently, the police recovered Rs 53.40 lakh of the robbed cash and the motorcycle used in the commission of the crime.

Accused Have Prior Criminal Records

The police said two of the accused have previous criminal involvement.

Rishi Yadav is linked to a case registered at Ranhola police station under various sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act, while Sourabh has been previously booked under IPC provisions and the Arms Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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