HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Stalker stabs woman with screwdriver 2 dozen times, arrested

Stalker stabs woman with screwdriver 2 dozen times, arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: June 03, 2025 13:00 IST

x

A man was arrested for allegedly strangulating a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad and stabbing her with a screwdriver over two dozen times, including in her private parts, police said on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

The 20-year-old woman was murdered on Saturday in a maize field in the Mainather police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, they said. Her body was found a day later with multiple stab wounds on Sunday.

Following a complaint by the woman's mother, police arrested Mohammad Rafi alias Arif who she alleged was stalking her daughter and forcing her to talk to him.

 

The woman did not want to talk to Rafi but he was after her for a long time, she said in the FIR.

During interrogation by police, Rafi claimed he knew the woman and that they used to talk on the phone.

He told them that she called him to the field on Saturday. Later when he met her in the evening, she allegedly abused him over some issue.

Rafi got angry and allegedly strangulated her with her 'dupatta' and she fell unconscious. He later stabbed her with a screwdriver, left her there and ran away, a police statement issued said.

According to the victim's family, she was stabbed over two dozen times with the screwdriver, with several wounds in her private parts.

Police have recovered the screwdriver and her phone from Rafi who has been sent to jail.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

65-year-old woman killed by lover for refusing sex
65-year-old woman killed by lover for refusing sex
UP scribe, wife consume poison on camera over 'harassment'
UP scribe, wife consume poison on camera over 'harassment'
Refused sex, Mumbai man tries to set wife ablaze
Refused sex, Mumbai man tries to set wife ablaze
UP: Dalit family attacked over wedding ceremony in hall
UP: Dalit family attacked over wedding ceremony in hall
SC bail for 23-year-old influencer accused of raping 40-year-old
SC bail for 23-year-old influencer accused of raping 40-year-old

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Indian Places That Recorded Hottest Temperatures Ever

webstory image 2

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 3

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

VIDEOS

Passing out Parade of 197 Agniveer held at 39 GTC in Varanasi3:21

Passing out Parade of 197 Agniveer held at 39 GTC in...

'India's Russian arms deals 'rubbed US the wrong way''3:01

'India's Russian arms deals 'rubbed US the wrong way''

Sachin Tendulkar spotted with family in Bandra0:40

Sachin Tendulkar spotted with family in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD