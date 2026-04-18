Aligarh Man Stabbed To Death Over Unpaid Loan

A 30-year-old man in Aligarh was tragically stabbed to death by relatives following a dispute over the repayment of a Rs 20,000 loan, highlighting the deadly consequences of financial disagreements.

Key Points Afsar, a 30-year-old canteen owner, was stabbed to death in Aligarh after demanding repayment of a Rs 20,000 loan.

The victim was attacked by relatives, including his sister and brother-in-law, over the loan repayment dispute.

Police have arrested four individuals, including the victim's sister and nephews, in connection with the murder.

The main suspect, the victim's brother-in-law, is currently absconding and being sought by the police.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his relatives after he asked them to return Rs 20,000 that he had loaned them, a police official said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Afsar (30), they said.

Details of the Aligarh Stabbing Incident

According to police, Afsar (30) used to run a canteen near the AMU campus and is a father of two young children. He was returning from the canteen late on Friday night when the attackers surrounded him and stabbed him several times.

Some other family members and some policemen rushed him to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The Loan Dispute Leading to Violence

Afsar had lent Rs 20,000 to his sister and brother-in-law several weeks back. Recently, he had started demanding it back, and his sister and his brother-in-law became enraged by his persistent efforts.

Some other family members had worked out a compromise a day back, but suddenly, late on Friday night, matters took a violent turn, leading to the incident, and Afsar was stabbed to death, police said.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Sarvan Singh on Saturday told reporters that four persons, including Afsar's sister Shahnaaz and his three nephews, have been arrested. Police are searching for the other attackers, including his brother-in-law Imran, who is absconding and is believed to be one of the main attackers.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to murder and conspiracy. The police investigation will likely focus on locating the absconding brother-in-law and gathering evidence to build a case against all involved parties.