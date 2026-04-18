HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Aligarh Man Stabbed To Death Over Unpaid Loan

Aligarh Man Stabbed To Death Over Unpaid Loan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 18, 2026 15:40 IST

x

A 30-year-old man in Aligarh was tragically stabbed to death by relatives following a dispute over the repayment of a Rs 20,000 loan, highlighting the deadly consequences of financial disagreements.

Key Points

  • Afsar, a 30-year-old canteen owner, was stabbed to death in Aligarh after demanding repayment of a Rs 20,000 loan.
  • The victim was attacked by relatives, including his sister and brother-in-law, over the loan repayment dispute.
  • Police have arrested four individuals, including the victim's sister and nephews, in connection with the murder.
  • The main suspect, the victim's brother-in-law, is currently absconding and being sought by the police.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by his relatives after he asked them to return Rs 20,000 that he had loaned them, a police official said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Afsar (30), they said.

 

Details of the Aligarh Stabbing Incident

According to police, Afsar (30) used to run a canteen near the AMU campus and is a father of two young children. He was returning from the canteen late on Friday night when the attackers surrounded him and stabbed him several times.

Some other family members and some policemen rushed him to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The Loan Dispute Leading to Violence

Afsar had lent Rs 20,000 to his sister and brother-in-law several weeks back. Recently, he had started demanding it back, and his sister and his brother-in-law became enraged by his persistent efforts.

Some other family members had worked out a compromise a day back, but suddenly, late on Friday night, matters took a violent turn, leading to the incident, and Afsar was stabbed to death, police said.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Sarvan Singh on Saturday told reporters that four persons, including Afsar's sister Shahnaaz and his three nephews, have been arrested. Police are searching for the other attackers, including his brother-in-law Imran, who is absconding and is believed to be one of the main attackers.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to murder and conspiracy. The police investigation will likely focus on locating the absconding brother-in-law and gathering evidence to build a case against all involved parties.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi man killed in family row stabbing
UP Man Hacked to Death by Sons Over Land Dispute
Delhi Man Arrested in Deadly Loan Dispute Case
Delhi Man Arrested in Deadly Loan Dispute Case
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Man Beaten to Death Over Rs 100 Debt; Three Arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet 0:25

Macron-Meloni's Hug Breaks the Internet

NDA MPs protest in Parliament complex as women's quota bill fails Lok Sabha test2:50

NDA MPs protest in Parliament complex as women's quota...

Watch: Lok Sabha Cracks up over Rahul Gandhi's 'Jaadu Wali Kahani'11:16

Watch: Lok Sabha Cracks up over Rahul Gandhi's 'Jaadu...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO