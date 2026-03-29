Man Beaten to Death Over Rs 100 Debt; Three Arrested

A man in Madhya Pradesh was tragically beaten to death over a Rs 100 debt, leading to the arrest of three suspects in a shocking incident highlighting the potential for violence over small sums.

Key Points A 35-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh was fatally beaten after demanding repayment of a Rs 100 debt.

The victim, Phool Singh, suffered severe injuries to his chest and other organs during the assault.

Police have arrested Manish Solanki, Virendra Solanki, and Ranchhod Solanki in connection with the murder.

The incident occurred after an argument between the victim and one of the accused over the outstanding debt.

A 35-year-old man was beaten to death in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district after a dispute over Rs 100, following which three persons were arrested, an official said on Sunday.

Pati police station in-charge Ramdas Yadav said that victim Phool Singh had lent Rs 100 to Manish Solanki (23) some time ago.

When Singh sought repayment, Solanki got into an argument with him on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Manish Solanki, along with his associates Virendra Solanki (20) and Ranchhod Solanki (19), then thrashed Singh brutally, he said.

"Phool Singh died due to severe injuries to his chest, private parts and other organs," Yadav said.

All three accused have been arrested, he added.