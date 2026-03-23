Delhi Man Arrested in Deadly Loan Dispute Case

A 70-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly murdering a 55-year-old over a loan dispute, highlighting the deadly consequences of financial disagreements.

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Key Points A 70-year-old man was arrested in Kanjhawala, Delhi, for the murder of a 55-year-old man.

The murder stemmed from a heated argument over an unpaid loan of Rs 30,000.

Police apprehended the accused after a manhunt and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

The victim succumbed to his injuries in Safdarjung Hospital after being initially treated at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

A 70-year-old man has been arrested for murdering a man following a dispute over a loan of Rs 30,000 in Delhi's Kanjhawala area, an official said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Dinesh Sharma, a resident of Kanjhawala, was apprehended after a brief manhunt, he said.

According to the police, the incident came to light on March 16 after a PCR call alerted the police regarding a quarrel in the area.

"A police team had rushed to the spot and found that the victim, identified as Aglu (55), had already been taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital," said the police officer.

He was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital due to the severity of his injuries, where he succumbed during treatment. Police recorded the statement of the victim's wife, Savita, who stated that the quarrel stemmed from a financial dispute involving a loan of Rs 30,000 that she and her husband had taken from the accused.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered, and an investigation was initiated.

"The team included multiple officers from the investigation unit and local police, who carried out both technical and field inquiries. During the probe, the team and forensic experts from Rohini examined the scene and collected relevant evidence," the officer said.

Based on technical surveillance, the team suspected that the accused might attempt to flee to his native village in Bihar. Accordingly, a team was dispatched to Samastipur to track him down.

However, acting on specific information, police later conducted a raid at a hideout near Kanjhawala Industrial Area in Delhi, where Sharma was located and apprehended. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime.

At his instance, police recovered a wooden stick (danda) used in the commission of the offence.

"The accused had attacked the victim during a heated argument over the unpaid loan, leading to fatal injuries. Further investigation is underway," he added.