Road Rage Turns Fatal: Man Stabbed To Death In Nagpur

A 20-year-old man tragically died in Nagpur after a road rage incident escalated into a fatal stabbing, highlighting the dangers of aggressive behaviour on the road.

Key Points A 20-year-old labourer was stabbed to death in Nagpur after a road rage incident.

The incident occurred when a vehicle brushed past the victim's foot, leading to an argument.

The victim, Tushar Chute, was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police have detained two minors in connection with the fatal stabbing in Nagpur.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in a road rage incident in Nagpur in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

Road Rage Incident Details

Labourer Tushar Chute and his friends were at Alankar Square in Dharampeth area here at 2am when a vehicle brushed past his foot, the Ambazari police station official said.

"An argument ensued in which one of those in the vehicle stabbed Chute, who was rushed to Mayo hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Two minors have been detained in connection with the murder," Ambazari police station inspector Vinod Godbole said.