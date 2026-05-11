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Home  » News » Road Rage Turns Fatal: Man Stabbed To Death In Nagpur

Road Rage Turns Fatal: Man Stabbed To Death In Nagpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 23:10 IST

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A 20-year-old man tragically died in Nagpur after a road rage incident escalated into a fatal stabbing, highlighting the dangers of aggressive behaviour on the road.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old labourer was stabbed to death in Nagpur after a road rage incident.
  • The incident occurred when a vehicle brushed past the victim's foot, leading to an argument.
  • The victim, Tushar Chute, was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
  • Police have detained two minors in connection with the fatal stabbing in Nagpur.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in a road rage incident in Nagpur in the early hours of Monday, a police official said.

Road Rage Incident Details

Labourer Tushar Chute and his friends were at Alankar Square in Dharampeth area here at 2am when a vehicle brushed past his foot, the Ambazari police station official said.

 

"An argument ensued in which one of those in the vehicle stabbed Chute, who was rushed to Mayo hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Two minors have been detained in connection with the murder," Ambazari police station inspector Vinod Godbole said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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