Nagpur Man Killed After Colleague Throws Knife

In a tragic incident in Nagpur, a man died after a colleague playfully threw a foldable knife that accidentally opened and pierced his chest, leading to a murder investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 26-year-old cashier in Nagpur died after a colleague threw a foldable knife.

The knife opened mid-air and fatally pierced the victim's chest.

The incident occurred at a lounge in the Dharampeth area of Nagpur.

Police have arrested the accused and registered a case of murder.

A foldable knife thrown in jest by a colleague claimed the life of the 26-year-old cashier of a lounge in Nagpur after the sharp weapon opened mid-air and pierced his chest, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm on Thursday at the lounge located in Dharampeth area of the city.

Accused in Custody After Fatal Incident

The deceased was identified as Avdheshkumar Krishnakumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, while the accused, Ayush Sukhbirsingh Negi (24) belongs to Uttarakhand.

Ayush has been taken into custody, the police said.

Both of them worked at Tokyo Bar Lounge on West High Court Road, and also stayed together in the Hilltop area.

Details of the Incident

"Two of them were joking with each other when the accused threw a foldable knife towards Avdheshkumar. However, the knife opened mid-air and struck the victim in the chest, following which he collapsed," a police official said.

Ayush and others immediately took Avdheshkumar to hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment, he said.

"We have examined the CCTV footage from the lounge. A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway," police said.