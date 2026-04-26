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Odisha Man Stabbed To Death Over Wedding Music Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 19:28 IST

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A wedding celebration in Odisha turned tragic when a man was allegedly stabbed to death following a heated argument over the choice of music during the marriage procession.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Akash Jena, brother of the groom, was allegedly stabbed to death at a wedding procession in Odisha.
  • The incident occurred after a dispute arose over the playing of specific music requested by the deceased.
  • An altercation with the band party escalated, leading to an attack on Akash Jena.
  • Police have registered a murder case and detained several individuals for questioning in connection with the incident.
  • Despite the tragic event, the groom's marriage was solemnised peacefully.

A man was allegedly stabbed to death during a marriage procession in Odisha's Ganjam district over playing a particular music demanded by him, police said Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Akash Jena (25), the younger brother of the groom, Rinku Jena. The incident took place at Balighai village under Polasara police station limits on Saturday night, allegedly over the playing of a particular music in the marriage procession, police said.

 

Altercation Leads To Deadly Attack

According to police, initially, an altercation began between the deceased and a member of the band party, which was engaged in playing music in the marriage procession. When the band party members refused to oblige Akash, he allegedly slapped one of the members of the band party.

Later, police said, the band party people called their friends, who attacked Akash Jena and stabbed him in the belly. He was first rushed to the community health centre (CHC), Polasara and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, here.

Police Investigation Underway

Jena, however, succumbed to his injuries during the treatment, said police.

Kaushik Majhi, inspector-in-charge of Polasara police station, said no arrest was made so far in the incident. The police, however, detained several persons who were present in the wedding procession for questioning, after registering a murder case. "We have identified the accused persons, and they will be arrested soon," he said.

Rinku's marriage was, however, solemnised peacefully, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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