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Man fatally attacked during Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 28, 2026 17:03 IST

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A man was killed during a Ram Navami procession in Hazaribag, Jharkhand, prompting a police investigation into a suspected case of old enmity.

Photograph:ANI Photo

Photograph:ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old man was fatally attacked during a Ram Navami procession in Hazaribag, Jharkhand.
  • The incident occurred in Gadokhar village following an altercation.
  • Police suspect the motive was old enmity and have identified two suspects who are currently at large.
  • An investigation has been launched, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the suspects in the Hazaribag killing.

A 40-year-old man was hacked to death during a Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Gadokhar village under the Pelawal outpost limits on Friday night when two accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons after an altercation among them, Hazaribag Sadar SDPO Amit Anand said.

 

The deceased has been identified as Rama Saw, he said.

The police have launched an investigation into the killing, the SDPO said.

Investigation Details

"It seems that the incident happened due to old enmity. Two suspects have been identified, but they are now on the run. Raids are being conducted to arrest them," the officer said.

The body of Saw has been sent to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem examination, the SDPO said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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