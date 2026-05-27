Man On The Run After Allegedly Killing Wife In Mathura

A Mathura man is on the run after allegedly murdering his wife following a history of domestic disputes and alcohol-fuelled violence, prompting a police manhunt.

Key Points A woman in Mathura was allegedly murdered by her husband after frequent disputes and domestic violence.

The suspect, Umesh, is accused of slitting his wife's throat and stabbing her multiple times.

Police have launched a manhunt to locate and arrest Umesh, who fled the scene after the incident.

The couple had a history of arguments, often fuelled by the husband's alcohol addiction.

A man, who had frequent arguments with his wife and often assaulted her under the influence of intoxication, allegedly slit the woman's throat and stabbed her multiple times following a domestic dispute in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Makarandgarhi village under Nauhjheel police station area.

Details Of The Alleged Murder

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh said information was received on Tuesday morning about the murder of a woman, identified as Bhawana (33), in the village.

Her husband Umesh is prime suspect, who allegedly fled the scene after the incident and has been at large since.

The official said Umesh was addicted to alcohol and had frequent fights with his wife, whom he often assaulted.

Family Account And Police Investigation

According to police, family members had gone to sleep on the upper floor following dinner on Monday night and heard the couple arguing downstairs. Assuming it was a routine quarrel, no one intervened, the officer said.

The crime came to light in the morning when family members came downstairs and found Bhawana's mutilated body lying on a cot. There were multiple injuries on her head and neck, police said.

Senior officials visited the spot, collected evidence and sent the body for post-mortem.

Ongoing Manhunt For The Accused

Police said a murder case has been lodged against Umesh, who is absconding, and efforts are on to trace him.