HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man On The Run After Allegedly Killing Wife In Mathura

Man On The Run After Allegedly Killing Wife In Mathura

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 12:37 IST

x

A Mathura man is on the run after allegedly murdering his wife following a history of domestic disputes and alcohol-fuelled violence, prompting a police manhunt.

Key Points

  • A woman in Mathura was allegedly murdered by her husband after frequent disputes and domestic violence.
  • The suspect, Umesh, is accused of slitting his wife's throat and stabbing her multiple times.
  • Police have launched a manhunt to locate and arrest Umesh, who fled the scene after the incident.
  • The couple had a history of arguments, often fuelled by the husband's alcohol addiction.

A man, who had frequent arguments with his wife and often assaulted her under the influence of intoxication, allegedly slit the woman's throat and stabbed her multiple times following a domestic dispute in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Makarandgarhi village under Nauhjheel police station area.

 

Details Of The Alleged Murder

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh said information was received on Tuesday morning about the murder of a woman, identified as Bhawana (33), in the village.

Her husband Umesh is prime suspect, who allegedly fled the scene after the incident and has been at large since.

The official said Umesh was addicted to alcohol and had frequent fights with his wife, whom he often assaulted.

Family Account And Police Investigation

According to police, family members had gone to sleep on the upper floor following dinner on Monday night and heard the couple arguing downstairs. Assuming it was a routine quarrel, no one intervened, the officer said.

The crime came to light in the morning when family members came downstairs and found Bhawana's mutilated body lying on a cot. There were multiple injuries on her head and neck, police said.

Senior officials visited the spot, collected evidence and sent the body for post-mortem.

Ongoing Manhunt For The Accused

Police said a murder case has been lodged against Umesh, who is absconding, and efforts are on to trace him.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Husband on the Run After Allegedly Killing Wife Over Drinking Dispute
Mathura Man Murders Brother Over Wife's Claims of Inappropriate Behaviour
Mathura Man Murders Brother Over Wife's Claims of Inappropriate Behaviour
Jaipur Man Accused of Wife's Murder After Argument
Man Held For Allegedly Killing Wife In Haryana
Man Held For Allegedly Killing Wife In Haryana
Man Allegedly Kills Wife Before Suicide In Uttar Pradesh
Man Allegedly Kills Wife Before Suicide In Uttar Pradesh

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

WATCH: Baby leopard spotted in Rampuri camp0:33

WATCH: Baby leopard spotted in Rampuri camp

Eid Al-Adha: Massive gatherings offer prayers in Jammu and Kashmir1:00

Eid Al-Adha: Massive gatherings offer prayers in Jammu...

Namo Van: Million trees transform Gujarat's Morbi into green oasis2:23

Namo Van: Million trees transform Gujarat's Morbi into...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO