Karnataka Woman Killed in Broad Daylight After Dispute

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in broad daylight in Karnataka, highlighting the tragic consequences of family disputes and raising concerns about public safety.

Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

Key Points A 28-year-old woman named Saanvi was allegedly murdered by her husband in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, after a family dispute.

The husband allegedly slit his wife's throat in public near Ballurgi village.

Videos of the gruesome incident were recorded by locals and circulated online.

Police have registered a murder case and are actively searching for the accused, Akshay.

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband, who slit her throat in the middle of a road following a family dispute in this district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Saanvi, a native of Maharashtra, they said.

Videos of the incident, recorded by locals on mobile phones, have been widely circulated online, purportedly showing the accused, Akshay, attacking her in public.

The incident occurred near Ballurgi village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, police said.

According to police, the man allegedly brought his wife in a car, forced her to get down onto the road, and slit her throat.

Saanvi, who was heard screaming in the videos, died on the spot. The accused fled the scene in the vehicle.

A case of murder has been registered at Afzalpur police station, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, police added.