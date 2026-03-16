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Bengaluru: Man on the Run After Allegedly Killing Wife in Domestic Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 15:54 IST

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A Bengaluru woman was allegedly murdered by her husband after a domestic dispute, sparking a police manhunt and raising concerns about domestic violence.

Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

Photograph: Courtesy Pixabay

Key Points

  • A woman in Bengaluru was allegedly murdered by her husband after a quarrel.
  • The husband allegedly slit his wife's throat with a knife and fled the scene.
  • The couple had a history of domestic disputes fuelled by the husband's alcohol consumption.
  • Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused husband.
  • The incident occurred in Bilekahalli, under the jurisdiction of MICO Layout police station.

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband, who slit her throat with a knife following a quarrel over a trivial issue, police said on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Rangamma, worked in housekeeping, they said.

 

The incident occurred in Bilekahalli within the limits of MICO Layout police station.

Police said the family originally hails from Davanagere district and had moved to Bengaluru about four years ago.

In the complaint, the deceased's son stated that they have been residing with parents and are working in the catering field. His father works as a security guard.

He alleged that his father, Nagraj, frequently consumed alcohol and often picked up quarrels with the mother.

"On March 15, between 8.30 PM and 9.30 PM, the father allegedly picked up a quarrel with the mother over a trivial issue and murdered her by slitting her throat with a knife, after which he fled from the scene," a senior police officer said.

In this regard, a murder case has been registered at MICO Layout police station, he said.

Investigation Underway

"Investigation has been taken up, and special teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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