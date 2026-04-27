Man And Sister-In-Law Found Dead In Odisha

Police in Odisha are investigating the deaths of a man and his sister-in-law, found deceased in Balasore, as a possible suicide linked to an alleged illicit relationship.

Key Points A man and his sister-in-law were discovered deceased in a house in Balasore district, Odisha.

Police are investigating the deaths as a potential suicide case.

An alleged illicit relationship is suspected as a possible motive.

The investigation is ongoing, pending post-mortem examination results.

A man and his sister-in-law were found hanging inside his house in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday, police said.

Investigation Launched Into Unexplained Deaths

The incident took place at Sahada village within Chandipur police limits.

Police said, prima facie, the deaths appear to be a case of suicide by hanging, allegedly linked to an illicit relationship.

However, the exact cause will be known after post-mortem examination and completion of investigations, they said.

"The man was married and had a child. He had reportedly been absconding with his sister-in-law for around 15 days before returning home on Sunday," a police officer said.