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Man And Sister-In-Law Found Dead In Odisha

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 21:09 IST

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Police in Odisha are investigating the deaths of a man and his sister-in-law, found deceased in Balasore, as a possible suicide linked to an alleged illicit relationship.

Key Points

  • A man and his sister-in-law were discovered deceased in a house in Balasore district, Odisha.
  • Police are investigating the deaths as a potential suicide case.
  • An alleged illicit relationship is suspected as a possible motive.
  • The investigation is ongoing, pending post-mortem examination results.

A man and his sister-in-law were found hanging inside his house in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday, police said.

Investigation Launched Into Unexplained Deaths

The incident took place at Sahada village within Chandipur police limits.

 

Police said, prima facie, the deaths appear to be a case of suicide by hanging, allegedly linked to an illicit relationship.

However, the exact cause will be known after post-mortem examination and completion of investigations, they said.

"The man was married and had a child. He had reportedly been absconding with his sister-in-law for around 15 days before returning home on Sunday," a police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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