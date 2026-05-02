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Home  » News » Gurugram Birthday Party Turns Sour After Accidental Shooting

Gurugram Birthday Party Turns Sour After Accidental Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 19:07 IST

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A birthday celebration in Gurugram turned violent when a man was accidentally shot in the chest, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A man was shot in the chest at a birthday celebration in a Gurugram farmhouse.
  • The shooting occurred when a friend's licensed revolver allegedly discharged accidentally.
  • The injured man is currently hospitalised and out of danger.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident as an accidental shooting.
  • The prime suspect and other friends are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

A young man sustained a gunshot wound to the chest after a firearm allegedly went off accidently while he was celebrating his birthday at a farmhouse in Bhondsi here, police said on Saturday.

The injured is currently out of danger and being treated at a private hospital, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered in this connection.

 

Accidental Shooting At Farmhouse

According to the police, Chikesh Dahiya (26), a resident of Dhanwapur village, was at Philocasa Farm House near RBMS School in Bhondsi to celebrate his birthday on Friday night, and was about to take a dip in the swimming pool along with his friends.

While Chikesh was undressing, his friend Bunty, a resident of Khandsa village, took out his licensed revolver and placed it on the table.

It is being said that the revolver went off suddenly, and the bullet struck Chikesh in the chest.

Police Investigation Underway

He fell bleeding to the ground, and his friends rushed him to the nearest hospital. Seeing his critical condition, he was referred to another facility, police said, adding that he is undergoing treatment there and currently out of danger.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot. They also visited Chikesh at the hospital, who told police that Bunty and he are friends and have no personal enmity, an official said.

"A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The injured Chikesh is currently refusing to comment. The case has been handed over to the Crime Branch for investigation," the senior police officer said.

He said the prime accused Bunty and other friends are being questioned, and further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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