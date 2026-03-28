Club Owner's Son Arrested After Faridabad Birthday Party Brawl

Following a violent clash at a Faridabad club during a birthday celebration over a music dispute, police have arrested two individuals, including the club owner's son, sparking a wider investigation.

Key Points Two individuals, including the club owner's son, have been arrested in Faridabad after a violent clash at a birthday party in Omaxe World Street.

The brawl reportedly started over a dispute about the music being played at the club, escalating into physical assault.

A woman was allegedly dragged by her hair and beaten, while her father sustained serious injuries during the altercation.

Police have registered an FIR and are actively searching for other suspects involved in the violent incident at the Faridabad club.

The incident has sparked outrage after a video of the brawl went viral on social media, prompting swift action from local authorities.

After two groups clashed over music played in a club at Omaxe World Street, Greater Faridabad, police arrested two people, including the son of the owner of the establishment, officials said on Saturday.

A woman was allegedly dragged by her hair and beaten up, while her father received serious injuries in the scuffle, they said.

An FIR was registered at the BPTP police station and police made the arrests on Saturday, they added. A video of the brawl went viral on social media.

Details of the Faridabad Club Incident

According to the complaint lodged by the woman's father, she was celebrating her birthday at the club late Thursday night and at one point asked the DJ to change the music. One, Simmi Arora, got into an argument with her and slapped her.

Arora then allegedly called her friends and relatives -- around 10-12 people -- who attacked the woman, Mehak, her friends, and her father, Raman Grover. They are also alleged to have snatched Mehak's diamond ring, Grover said in his complaint.

On Saturday, police arrested Rishit Chitkara (25), the son of the club's owner and Dhruv (30), both Faridabad residents, for allegedly hitting the woman and her friends.

Police said the duo said they were also partying in the club at the time of the incident. "They and some of their associates assaulted the victims. The police team is looking for other suspects," a police spokesperson said.

Grover, who came after her daughter called her to help, was seriously injured and had to be taken to a hospital, police said.

In his complaint, Grover, a builder from Sector 21A, said he had booked the club Vayu owned by Neeraj Chitkarahe, who's known to him, to celebrate the birthday of his daughter Mehak on Thursday.

Mehak is an undergraduate student in Canada who's currently home on a holiday.