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Man Held For Allegedly Firing Gun Outside Gurugram Mall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 19, 2026 15:01 IST

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A man has been arrested by Gurugram police for allegedly firing a gun outside the MGF Mall, sparking concerns about public safety and prompting a swift investigation.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A man has been arrested for allegedly firing a gun outside the MGF Mall in Gurugram.
  • The accused, Naveen Kumar, allegedly fired a shot in the air before fleeing the scene.
  • Police registered an FIR and arrested Kumar after CCTV footage of the incident surfaced.
  • The accused is a property dealer involved in minor disputes and is currently being interrogated.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly firing a shot in the air outside the MGF Mall in Gurugram, recovering a car and the weapon used in the crime, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when a car coming from inside the mall stopped at the exit gate, and the driver, Naveen Kumar, 39, a resident of Bas Mohalla in Delhi's Ghitorni, took out his hand from the vehicle and allegedly fired a shot into the air before fleeing the scene.

 

Swift Police Action After Gurugram Mall Shooting

After the CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, the police registered an FIR at the DLF Phase 2 station and arrested the accused that same evening, the police said.

"Investigation revealed that the accused had left the Queen Club at the mall and subsequently carried out the shooting at the mall gate. Kumar, a Delhi and Gurugram-based property dealer, has been involved in minor disputes, and is currently being interrogated", a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

Under Indian law, discharging a firearm in a public place can lead to charges related to endangering public safety and potentially violations of the Arms Act. The police investigation will likely focus on determining the motive behind the shooting and whether any other individuals were involved. Gurugram has seen an increase in petty crime in recent months.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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