Gurugram student shoots classmate with father's pistol; critical

Gurugram student shoots classmate with father's pistol; critical

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 09, 2025 17:33 IST

A class 11 student was shot at allegedly by his classmate using his father's licensed pistol in a flat in Sector 48, the police said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay

According to the police, the bullet got lodged in the student's neck, and his condition remains critical. He is being treated at a private hospital.

An FIR has been registered at the Sadar police station, and two minor students have been apprehended in connection with the case.

 

The police said they recovered one pistol, two magazines, 70 cartridges, and a bullet shell from the spot.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Saturday. Three classmates were in the accused's rented flat when a spat occurred, following which one of them allegedly shot another, according to police.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot, rushed the injured to the hospital, and took the other two students into custody, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the 17-year-old injured student, her son's school friend invited him to meet on Saturday. Her son initially refused, but the friend insisted and said he would come to pick the victim up. She then allowed her son to go, and he met the friend at the Kherki Daula toll, she stated.

"About two months ago, my son had an altercation with his friend. Because of this, my son's friend took him to his house and, along with another friend, shot him with the intention of killing him," the mother said in her complaint.

During interrogation, the police said the two minor accused revealed that all three are class 11 students at the same school.

Two months ago, the accused shooter had a fight with the victim and held a grudge.

On the night of November 8, the accused called the victim, and after having food and drinks on the way, the two picked up another friend and went to the flat.

It was also revealed that the accused's father, a resident of Patli village, works as a property dealer.

The licensed pistol used in the incident was kept in the house, police said, adding that a further probe is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
