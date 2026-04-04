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Delhi Man Injured in Shooting Outside Preet Vihar Club

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 04, 2026 12:18 IST

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A 21-year-old man was injured in a Delhi shooting outside a Preet Vihar club after an argument, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the suspects.

Photograph: Courtesy @mybmc/Twitter

Photograph: Courtesy @mybmc/Twitter

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg outside a club in Preet Vihar, Delhi, after an argument.
  • The shooting occurred after an altercation inside the club escalated and moved outside.
  • The victim, Sameer, is in stable condition at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.
  • Police are investigating the shooting and searching for the unidentified shooter and their associates.
  • The incident highlights concerns about violence and security around nightlife venues in Delhi.

A 21-year-old man sustained a gunshot injury outside a club in east Delhi's Preet Vihar in the early hours of Saturday following an altercation, an official said.

The incident was reported around 4.30 am when Preet Vihar police station received a PCR call regarding the admission of a man with gunshot wounds at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

 

According to the police, the injured, Sameer, is a resident of Noor-e-Ilahi in northeast Delhi, and his condition was stated to be stable.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Sameer had gone to a club in Preet Vihar along with his friends. Later, two of their acquaintances joined them at the venue.

During their time inside the club, an argument broke out between one of Sameer's friends and another man who was present there along with his associates, an officer said.

"The verbal altercation soon escalated into a quarrel. The parties then moved towards the service road outside the club premises," the officer said.

Police said that while the situation was unfolding outside, an unidentified person, who was already present there with his associates, allegedly opened fire.

"One gunshot was fired, which struck Sameer on his right leg below the knee. The accused fled the spot immediately after the incident," he added.

Sameer was rushed to a hospital by his friends. He is currently stated to be out of danger and stable.

During questioning, the injured told police that he did not know the identity of the person who fired the shot.

A crime team was dispatched to the scene, police said, adding that an inspection of the spot was carried out.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the suspects, police said, adding that further investigation in the case is in progress.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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