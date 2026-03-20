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Undergraduate Student Killed in Campus Shooting: What We Know

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 17:56 IST

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A 22-year-old student was tragically shot and killed at Uday Pratap College in Varanasi after a dispute with another student, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the suspect.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old undergraduate student was fatally shot at Uday Pratap College in Varanasi.
  • The shooting stemmed from a personal dispute between the victim and another student.
  • Police have identified the suspect as Manjeet Singh Chauhan, who is currently absconding.
  • Six police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, and CCTV footage is being analysed.

A 22-year-old undergraduate student was shot dead on the campus of Uday Pratap College here on Friday afternoon, following an alleged dispute with another student, police said.

The victim, identified as Surya Pratap Singh, was rushed to a hospital by police where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

 

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said the shooting was the result of a personal dispute between two students. Singh was a graduate-level student at the institute.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests the shooting was a result of mutual enmity between the students," Commissioner Agarwal said.

The accused has been identified as Manjeet Singh Chauhan, a resident of Varanasi. Chauhan is absconding.

Commissioner Agarwal said six teams have been formed to nab the accused. The police are analysing the CCTV footage from the area. Further investigation is underway, the commissioner added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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