Shots Fired Outside House in Delhi's Bhajanpura Area

Delhi police are investigating after shots were allegedly fired outside a residence in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi, prompting a forensic investigation and search for the suspects.

Key Points Shots were allegedly fired outside a house in Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi.

No injuries were reported in the Bhajanpura shooting incident.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the firing incident.

A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene in Bhajanpura.

Police teams are working to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the Delhi shooting.

Unknown people allegedly fired shots in the air outside a house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Tuesday, a police officer said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The incident was reported at the Bhajanpura police station, following which a team was sent to the spot. The complainant, identified as Mohammad Abdul Kadir, 39, told police that two to three people opened fire in front of his house before fleeing.

"A forensic team inspected the scene and collected evidence. A case has been registered," the officer said.

Police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused.