Home  » News » Delhi Shooting: Police Investigate Gangster Connection in Chhawla Murder

Delhi Shooting: Police Investigate Gangster Connection in Chhawla Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 06, 2026 19:43 IST

Delhi police are investigating a potential link to a foreign-based gangster after a man was fatally shot in the Chhawla area, prompting a probe into threats and CCTV footage.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Balwan Gehlot was shot dead in Delhi's Chhawla area by unidentified assailants.
  • Police suspect the involvement of a foreign-based gangster in the murder.
  • The victim, Balwan Gehlot, had reportedly received threats from the suspected gangster.
  • An investigation is underway, including examining CCTV footage and the victim's background.

A man was shot dead in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area on Friday by unidentified assailants, with police suspecting the involvement of a foreign-based gangster in the killing, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Balwan Gehlot, a resident of the Chhawla area, who was shot dead while he was travelling in a car.

 

The police said he was shot by unidentified assailants who were on a scooter and allegedly fled the spot after the attack. The police received information about the firing and rushed to the spot where Gehlot was found critically injured. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Investigation Details

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder may have been carried out at the behest of a gangster operating from abroad and the victim had received threats from the gangster, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered and teams have been formed to identify and trace the assailants, the police said, adding that CCTV footage from the area and Gehlot's background are being examined to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
