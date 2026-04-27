Ghaziabad Man Dies After Fight Over Warehouse Cleaning

A 32-year-old man tragically died in Ghaziabad after a violent dispute erupted over the cleaning of a warehouse, leading to a police investigation and search for the accused.

Key Points A 32-year-old man was fatally attacked in Ghaziabad following a dispute over warehouse cleaning.

The victim, Sonu Jatav, was assaulted with wooden sticks and iron rods during the altercation.

Police have registered a complaint against the accused, including Sonu alias Aamir and Sharukh.

The incident occurred after a heated argument escalated into a violent confrontation with casteist slurs.

Multiple police teams are searching for the culprits, and legal proceedings are underway in the Ghaziabad warehouse cleaning murder case.

A 32-year-old man was beaten to death with wooden sticks and iron rods following a violent altercation over the cleaning of a warehouse here, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the victim, identified as Sonu Jatav, a resident of Bagh Ranap colony in Loni, went to clean the warehouse located near Mukhiya Gate, Gujjar Chowk.

A neighbour named Sonu alias Aamir, with his accomplice Sharukh and others.

Warehouse Cleaning Dispute Turns Deadly

A heated argument broke out between the two regarding the cleaning of the facility. The confrontation quickly turned violent as the accused allegedly hurled casteist slurs and abuses before attacking Jatav with sticks and rods.

Jatav suffered critical injuries during the assault while the assailants fled. He was rushed to GTB Hospital in Delhi, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday night. His body was brought back to Loni for cremation after conducting the post-mortem.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have registered a complaint against Sonu, Sharukh, and one unidentified individual, ACP Loni Siddhartha Gautam said.

He added that multiple police teams have been deployed to apprehend the culprits and that further legal proceedings are currently underway.