Ranchi Land Dealer Killed Over Financial Dispute

A land dealer in Ranchi was allegedly murdered over a financial dispute, raising concerns about law and order in the Jharkhand capital.

Key Points A land dealer, Bhargav Singh, was allegedly shot dead in Ranchi due to a financial dispute.

The incident occurred near the OTC ground in the Pandar Outpost area.

The victim identified the accused in a statement before his death.

Police have arrested the accused and initiated an investigation into the murder.

Union Minister Sanjay Seth criticised the law and order situation in Ranchi following the incident.

A middle-aged land dealer was allegedly shot dead by a man over a financial dispute in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Tuesday, police said. The accused has been arrested, a senior police officer said.

Details of the Ranchi Shooting Incident

The incident took place around 8 am near the OTC ground in the Pandar Outpost area when he was returning from a temple, police said.

"The victim, Bhargav Singh, was running a construction company. He was shot at over a Rs 20 lakh dispute. He was subsequently rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," Ranchi (City) SP Paras Rana said.

Police Investigation and Statement

Rana said that before Singh's death, his statement was recorded in which he identified the accused.

A case has been lodged and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

Political Reaction to the Murder

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, said the incident was indicative of the security arrangements and policing in the state capital.

"The law and order situation has gone for a toss," he said in a post on X.

Jharkhand has seen instances of violence related to land disputes and financial disagreements in the past. The state government has often faced criticism regarding its ability to maintain law and order effectively. Such incidents can impact public confidence and raise questions about the safety and security of citizens.