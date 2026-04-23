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Property Dealer Shot Dead In Jabalpur; Land Dispute Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 23, 2026 20:12 IST

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A property dealer was fatally shot in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, with police investigating a potential land dispute as the motive behind the crime.

Key Points

  • Clarence Atkins, a 32-year-old property dealer, was shot dead in Jabalpur.
  • The shooting occurred near Shiv Shakti Tiraha in Sanjay Nagar.
  • Police suspect a land dispute in Raipur may be the motive for the murder.
  • Two masked youths on a motorcycle are believed to be the shooters.
  • Police are investigating all angles and have suspects under the scanner.

A 32-year-old man involved in construction work and property dealings was shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Thursday, with the police suspecting it to be the fallout of a land dispute.

The incident took place around 8 am near Shiv Shakti Tiraha in Sanjay Nagar when Clarence Atkins was returning home after dropping his child at school, City Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar Sahu told reporters.

 

Jabalpur Shooting: Masked Assailants Flee

Two masked youths approached him on a motorcycle and fired at his head from close range before fleeing the spot, which falls under the jurisdiction of Ranjhi police station, he said.

Atkins was rushed to a hospital before being referred to a medical college, where he died during treatment in the afternoon, the official said.

Police Investigation Underway

Police scanned footage from more than 50 CCTV cameras and identified some suspects, he said. Teams also carried out checks on the routes leading out of the city, but the shooters are still at large, he said.

Land Dispute Suspected in Jabalpur Murder

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said a dispute linked to a land deal in Raipur might have triggered the crime. Atkins was a civil engineer and was involved in construction work and property dealings, they said.

Police are probing all angles and have brought a father-son duo under the scanner in connection with the case, an official said.

Jabalpur police have launched a search for the two suspects who remain at large. Such investigations in India typically involve gathering forensic evidence, questioning witnesses, and analysing call records to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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