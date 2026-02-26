HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Patna: Man killed, two injured in firing incident

Patna: Man killed, two injured in firing incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2026 21:34 IST

x

A man was fatally shot in Patna, India, following a dispute over money, leaving two others injured and sparking a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man identified as Sonu Kumar Soni was shot dead in Patna due to a monetary dispute.
  • Two others, Aakash Kumar and Ankit Kumar, were injured in the Patna shooting and are receiving hospital treatment.
  • The shooting in Patna occurred at Musallahpur Haat within the Sultanganj police station area.
  • Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the shooting incident involving the accused, Bikka, alias Vikash Kumar, in Patna.

A man was shot dead, and two others were injured in a firing incident in Patna, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Musallahpur Haat within Sultanganj police station area on Wednesday night.

 

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar Soni. The injured, Aakash Kumar (Sonu's brother) and Ankit Kumar, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Police Investigation into Patna Shooting

Talking to reporters here, City SP (East) Parichay Kumar said, "In a firing incident at Musallahpur Haat, a person named Bikka, alias Vikash Kumar, fired upon several people over a monetary dispute. An FIR was lodged based on Akash's statement."

According to Sultanganj SHO Kamlesh Kumar, "A dispute over loaned money led to a scuffle between Vikash and brothers Sonu and Akash. Vikash was reportedly slapped during the incident. He went back home and later returned armed, along with his accomplices. Bikka took Sonu and his colleagues to a corner and fired at them.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

crimecrime&Terror

RELATED STORIES

Gunmen Open Fire at House in Delhi's Farsh Bazar
Bride shot at on wedding stage by lover in Bihar
Bride shot at on wedding stage by lover in Bihar
Gunmen Open Fire at House in Delhi's Farsh Bazar
UP boy killed father, dismembered body over 'pressure to clear NEET'
UP boy killed father, dismembered body over 'pressure to clear NEET'
TV volume row turns deadly, Andhra woman stabs husband to death
TV volume row turns deadly, Andhra woman stabs husband to death

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Fatima Looks Cute in Glasses at Sanya's Birthday Bash1:13

Fatima Looks Cute in Glasses at Sanya's Birthday Bash

J-K: Poonch's Tulip garden in full bloom, opens for the public2:59

J-K: Poonch's Tulip garden in full bloom, opens for the...

Raveena's Latest Transformation Is Unmissable!1:17

Raveena's Latest Transformation Is Unmissable!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO