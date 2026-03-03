HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Pistol Found Near Rajghat Linked to Advocate Shooting

Pistol Found Near Rajghat Linked to Advocate Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 03, 2026 16:01 IST

A pistol discovered near Rajghat in Delhi has been linked to a shooting incident involving an advocate connected to the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A pistol found near Rajghat is linked to a shooting targeting an advocate connected to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
  • The firearm was recovered after a delivery worker was accidentally shot.
  • Police matched the pistol to ballistic evidence from the February 25 shooting case.
  • The pistol was allegedly found in an abandoned scooter near Rajghat.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the shooting and the pistol's origin.

A pistol, allegedly found by a delivery person in an abandoned scooter near Rajghat here, was used in a February 25 shooting incident targeting an advocate linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The firearm, a loaded foreign-made pistol, was recovered by police after the 20-year-old delivery worker sustained a gunshot injury after the weapon accidentally went off.

 

"The recovery followed an incident near the Ghazipur vegetable market where Rajkumar, employed with a private logistics firm in Noida, was hit in the leg after the weapon went off inside a truck," the officer said.

Police said Rajkumar allegedly found the pistol from a scooter without a number plate which was parked near Rajghat. He picked up the pistol and kept it in the delivery truck, where it went off by accident -- injuring him in the leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Upon receiving information, police reached the hospital and recovered the pistol on the instance of Rajkumar's companion.

During inspection, police traced the abandoned scooter and impounded it.

Investigation Links Pistol to Shooting

Police matched the recovered pistol with ballistic evidence from the February 25 shooting case involving an advocate associated with Bishnoi.

"The weapon recovered from the scooter has been confirmed to have been used in the February 25 firing incident, Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Key Arrest in Attack on Lawyer Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi
Key Arrest in Attack on Lawyer Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi
Rohit Godara Associate Arrested in Connection to Attack on Lawyer Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi
Rohit Godara Associate Arrested in Connection to Attack on Lawyer Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi
Delhi Police Nab Teenager with Illegal Firearms, Suspected Kala Jathedi Gang Member
Delhi Police Nab Teenager with Illegal Firearms, Suspected Kala Jathedi Gang Member
Gunmen Open Fire at House in Delhi's Farsh Bazar
Gunmen Open Fire at House in Delhi's Farsh Bazar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Meaning Of Our 8 Colours

webstory image 2

8 Places Where Holi Is Celebrated Differently

webstory image 3

Holi Songs You Haven't Heard

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai1:06

Sara Tendulkar spotted in a glamorous look in Mumbai

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC in J&K Poonch1:05

Indian Army Thwarts Pakistani drone intrusion along LoC...

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look1:01

Zee Cine Awards: Nora Fatehi shines in a glamorous look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO