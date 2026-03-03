Pistol Found Near Rajghat Linked to Advocate Shooting

A pistol discovered near Rajghat in Delhi has been linked to a shooting incident involving an advocate connected to the notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points A pistol found near Rajghat is linked to a shooting targeting an advocate connected to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The firearm was recovered after a delivery worker was accidentally shot.

Police matched the pistol to ballistic evidence from the February 25 shooting case.

The pistol was allegedly found in an abandoned scooter near Rajghat.

An investigation is underway to determine the full circumstances of the shooting and the pistol's origin.

A pistol, allegedly found by a delivery person in an abandoned scooter near Rajghat here, was used in a February 25 shooting incident targeting an advocate linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The firearm, a loaded foreign-made pistol, was recovered by police after the 20-year-old delivery worker sustained a gunshot injury after the weapon accidentally went off.

"The recovery followed an incident near the Ghazipur vegetable market where Rajkumar, employed with a private logistics firm in Noida, was hit in the leg after the weapon went off inside a truck," the officer said.

Police said Rajkumar allegedly found the pistol from a scooter without a number plate which was parked near Rajghat. He picked up the pistol and kept it in the delivery truck, where it went off by accident -- injuring him in the leg. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Upon receiving information, police reached the hospital and recovered the pistol on the instance of Rajkumar's companion.

During inspection, police traced the abandoned scooter and impounded it.

Investigation Links Pistol to Shooting

Police matched the recovered pistol with ballistic evidence from the February 25 shooting case involving an advocate associated with Bishnoi.

"The weapon recovered from the scooter has been confirmed to have been used in the February 25 firing incident, Further investigation is underway," the officer said.