Key Arrest in Attack on Lawyer Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi

Police have arrested Rohit Solanki, the main suspect in the shooting of a lawyer linked to notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, bringing a key development to the high-profile case in Delhi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rohit Solanki has been arrested as the main accused in the shooting of lawyer Deepak Khatri, who is associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The attack occurred near the ISBT in the Kashmere Gate area of north Delhi, with assailants firing on a car carrying Khatri and his associates.

Gangster Naveen Boxer allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack via a social media post, which is currently under verification.

Police used CCTV footage and technical evidence to identify and trace the attackers following the shooting incident.

The FIR was registered under sections related to attempted murder and criminal conspiracy, along with provisions of the Arms Act.

The main accused in the recent firing at a car carrying lawyer Deepak Khatri, who is associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The arrest comes a week after Khatri and his associates were shot at near the ISBT in the Kashmere Gate area of north Delhi.

Investigation Details

According to police, Rohit Solanki was involved in the conspiracy and execution of the attack that took place late at night near the Marghat Wale Hanuman Temple on February 25.

Five people were travelling in the vehicle when unidentified assailants opened fire.

One of the occupants sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder and was admitted to a hospital. He was later stated to be stable and out of danger.

An FIR was earlier registered at Kashmere Gate Police Station under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Gang Rivalry and Social Media Claims

Police had said that gangster Naveen Boxer had claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post in which threats were allegedly issued to Khatri.

The authenticity of the post is still under verification.

Investigators scanned CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and examined technical evidence to identify the attackers and trace their escape route.

More details are awaited.