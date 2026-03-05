HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Fires Gun After Road Rage Incident in Delhi

Man Fires Gun After Road Rage Incident in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 05, 2026 15:58 IST

A road rage incident in Delhi escalated when a man allegedly fired a gun and damaged parked cars after an argument, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man in Delhi allegedly fired a gun into the air after a road rage incident.
  • The incident occurred in the Mukundpur area of outer-north Delhi following an argument between a car driver and a motorcycle rider.
  • The accused also allegedly damaged two parked cars by pelting stones.
  • Police have registered an FIR and are investigating the incident to identify the accused.

A man allegedly fired into the air and damaged two parked cars after an altercation with a car driver in outernorth Delhi's Mukundpur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm on Holi. Police said they received information that a man had fired into the air and broken the glass of a vehicle in the area.

 

"A team was immediately rushed to the spot and met with the complainant, Arvind Kumar Pandey (33). Pandey told police that the incident occurred when he was reversing his car in the narrow lane and had an altercation with a motorcycle rider passing through the street," the officer said.

After the argument, the motorcycle rider left the spot but returned after some time with a country-made pistol and allegedly fired into the air. The complainant did not sustain any injury in the incident. The accused also allegedly pelted stones and broke the window panes of two cars parked in the street before fleeing from the spot.

Police Investigation Underway

"Police teams inspected the scene following the incident, but no empty cartridge was found at the spot during the inspection. Based on the statement of the complainant and preliminary findings, an FIR has been registered at the Bhalswa Dairy police station. Teams have been formed, and efforts are underway to identify the accused," the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
