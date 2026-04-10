HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Eatery argument turns deadly: Man shot dead in Dausa

Eatery argument turns deadly: Man shot dead in Dausa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 21:37 IST

x

A man was fatally shot in Dausa, Rajasthan, after a heated argument at a roadside eatery, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the suspects involved in the deadly shooting.

Key Points

  • A man was fatally shot in Dausa, Rajasthan, following a dispute at a roadside eatery.
  • The victim, Dharmendra alias Yogendra Meena, had a prior criminal record.
  • The shooting occurred after an argument broke out among a group of youths.
  • Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the Dausa shooting.
  • The incident highlights the issue of violence stemming from petty disputes in public places.

A man was shot dead following a tiff at a roadside eatery in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Friday, police said.

ASP Vinod Kumar Sipa said the incident took place near Jamaat Chowk on Kothun Road, where a group of youths were having food at a dhaba.

 

During the meal, an argument broke out among them due to an old rivalry, following which one youth opened fire at Dharmendra alias Yogendra Meena (27), a resident of Mandawari, he said.

The injured was taken to the district hospital and later referred to Jaipur, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, the officer said.

Sipa said the deceased had multiple criminal cases registered against him at the Mandawari police station.

Police are identifying the accused using CCTV footage from the dhaba, and teams have been deployed to nab them, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rajasthan: Ex-serviceman fatally stabbed after argument
UP Man Killed After Motorcycle Incident Leads to Argument
UP Man Killed After Motorcycle Incident Leads to Argument
Meerut Man Bludgeoned to Death by Son After Alcohol-Fueled Argument
Meerut Man Bludgeoned to Death by Son After Alcohol-Fueled Argument
Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault
Argument turns fatal: Man dies after Wazirpur assault
Pilot visits BJP MP's dharna site, meets kin of man who blamed Raj minister
Pilot visits BJP MP's dharna site, meets kin of man who blamed Raj minister

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Vance Departs for Pakistan for High-Stakes Meeting with Iran2:52

Vance Departs for Pakistan for High-Stakes Meeting with Iran

Bhumi and Jacqueline Bring Ultimate Glam in Their Latest Looks2:57

Bhumi and Jacqueline Bring Ultimate Glam in Their Latest...

Kanhaiya Kumar Roars in Himanta's Bastion, Targets BJP Hard3:47

Kanhaiya Kumar Roars in Himanta's Bastion, Targets BJP Hard

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO