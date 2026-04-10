Eatery argument turns deadly: Man shot dead in Dausa

A man was fatally shot in Dausa, Rajasthan, after a heated argument at a roadside eatery, prompting a police investigation to apprehend the suspects involved in the deadly shooting.

Key Points A man was fatally shot in Dausa, Rajasthan, following a dispute at a roadside eatery.

The victim, Dharmendra alias Yogendra Meena, had a prior criminal record.

The shooting occurred after an argument broke out among a group of youths.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in the Dausa shooting.

The incident highlights the issue of violence stemming from petty disputes in public places.

A man was shot dead following a tiff at a roadside eatery in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Friday, police said.

ASP Vinod Kumar Sipa said the incident took place near Jamaat Chowk on Kothun Road, where a group of youths were having food at a dhaba.

During the meal, an argument broke out among them due to an old rivalry, following which one youth opened fire at Dharmendra alias Yogendra Meena (27), a resident of Mandawari, he said.

The injured was taken to the district hospital and later referred to Jaipur, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment, the officer said.

Sipa said the deceased had multiple criminal cases registered against him at the Mandawari police station.

Police are identifying the accused using CCTV footage from the dhaba, and teams have been deployed to nab them, he added.