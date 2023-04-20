News
Rediff.com  » News » Pilot meets kin of man who blamed Rajasthan minister before suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 20, 2023 19:45 IST
Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday met the family of Ramprasad Meena, who allegedly killed himself after accusing Rajasthan cabinet minister Mahesh Joshi and others of creating a lot of trouble for him in connection with a land dispute in Jaipur.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot. Photograph: ANI Photo

Before ending his life on Monday, Meena recorded a video alleging Joshi and a few other people had caused problems to him because of which he was forced to kill himself.

Joshi, also a local MLA, has denied the allegation and said police should conduct a fair probe.

 

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Joshi and others based on a complaint by Meena's brother.

His family members, however, have sat on a dharna at Subhash Chowk, demanding action against the accused and refused to take his body.

Subhash Chowk police station SHO Ramphool said the body has been kept in a freezer.

"The body could not be shifted to mortuary for a postmortem examination," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena has already joined the family in their dharna, demanding the arrest of Joshi and others.

On Thursday, Pilot reached the dharna site in Chandi ki Taksal and met the family members.

Former Jaipur mayor Jyoti Khandelwal accompanied Pilot.

Last week, Pilot held a day-long fast in Jaipur against his own Congress government, alleging inaction by it in cases of alleged corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje government.

He has also skipped two programmes organised by the party in Jaipur.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
