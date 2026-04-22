Lucknow Man Commits Suicide With Licensed Gun

A Lucknow businessman allegedly died by suicide using his licensed gun, prompting a police investigation into potential family disputes and other contributing factors.

Key Points A 55-year-old businessman in Lucknow allegedly committed suicide using his licensed firearm.

The incident occurred in the Bhaptamau locality near Buddheshwar crossing.

The deceased has been identified as Kaptaan Singh Sardar, a native of Kasganj district.

Police suspect a family dispute may have been the immediate cause of the suicide.

A 55-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his licensed firearm in the Para area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 am in Bhaptamau locality near Buddheshwar crossing under Para police station limits.

Details of the Deceased

The deceased has been identified as Kaptaan Singh Sardar, a native of Kasganj district, who was residing in Lucknow with his two sons and daughters-in-law.

Police said he was in the business of trading gold nails and held a licensed gun.

Investigation Underway

According to a preliminary investigation, Sardar shot himself with his licensed weapon and died on the spot.

Police suspect a family dispute was the immediate cause, though they are also probing other angles.

"The body has been sent for a postmortem, and legal proceedings are underway," police said.

In India, suicide investigations typically involve local police determining the circumstances and potential causes, including family disputes, financial pressures, or mental health issues. The police will conduct a postmortem examination and gather evidence to determine if any foul play was involved. If the firearm was legally owned, authorities will also investigate compliance with licensing regulations.