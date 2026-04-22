Lucknow Man Commits Suicide With Licensed Gun

A Lucknow businessman allegedly died by suicide using his licensed gun, prompting a police investigation into potential family disputes and other contributing factors.
Key Points
- A 55-year-old businessman in Lucknow allegedly committed suicide using his licensed firearm.
- The incident occurred in the Bhaptamau locality near Buddheshwar crossing.
- The deceased has been identified as Kaptaan Singh Sardar, a native of Kasganj district.
- Police suspect a family dispute may have been the immediate cause of the suicide.
A 55-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his licensed firearm in the Para area here on Wednesday, police said.
The incident occurred around 11:30 am in Bhaptamau locality near Buddheshwar crossing under Para police station limits.
Details of the Deceased
The deceased has been identified as Kaptaan Singh Sardar, a native of Kasganj district, who was residing in Lucknow with his two sons and daughters-in-law.
Police said he was in the business of trading gold nails and held a licensed gun.
Investigation Underway
According to a preliminary investigation, Sardar shot himself with his licensed weapon and died on the spot.
Police suspect a family dispute was the immediate cause, though they are also probing other angles.
"The body has been sent for a postmortem, and legal proceedings are underway," police said.