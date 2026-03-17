Tragedy in Delhi: Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Filming Social Media Reel

A Delhi property dealer tragically died after accidentally shooting himself while filming a social media reel, highlighting the dangers of firearms and the pursuit of online fame.

Key Points A 28-year-old property dealer in Delhi died from an accidental gunshot wound while filming a social media reel.

The incident occurred while the man was handling his cousin's licensed pistol, and the event was captured on video.

Police have seized the weapon, live cartridges, and the mobile phone used for recording as part of their investigation.

A case has been registered under Section 105 of the BNS (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

A 28-year-old property dealer died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest while his cousin was filming him loading a pistol for a social media reel in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a property dealer who lived in Dallupura village in east Delhi, they said, adding that he was handling the licensed pistol belonging to his cousin Himanshu for the first time.

The incident came to light on March 16 after information about a medico-legal case of a gunshot injury was received at the New Ashok Nagar police station from the Dharamshila Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave, they said.

On reaching the hospital, police found that Pawan Kumar, a resident of Dallupura village, had been admitted there in an unconscious state with a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest.

Doctors declared him dead during treatment, police said.

According to police, the incident was captured on camera, even though the person filming, Himanshu, appeared unaware of Pawan's intentions.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Pawan can be seen inserting a magazine into the pistol and loading the weapon, while Himanshu can be heard advising him on handling the firearm and cautioning him against firing it.

Moments later, Pawan places the pistol against the left side of his chest, briefly looks towards the camera and pulls the trigger, collapsing on the ground as a shocked Himashu says, "Ye kya kar diya tune (what have you done)?"

The weapon, along with 10 live cartridges, has been seized, police said.

The mobile phone used to record the video has been taken into possession, while relevant exhibits have also been collected from the scene, they said.

The body has been shifted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act at the New Ashok Nagar police station.

Further investigation is underway, police said.