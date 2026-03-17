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Home  » News » Delhi Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Friend Films Pistol Loading

Delhi Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Friend Films Pistol Loading

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 17, 2026 10:37 IST

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A Delhi man tragically died after accidentally shooting himself while a friend recorded him loading a pistol, highlighting the dangers of improper firearm handling.

Key Points

  • A man in Delhi died after accidentally shooting himself while being filmed by a friend.
  • The video shows the man loading a licensed pistol and receiving instructions before the accidental shooting.
  • The incident occurred in Dallupura, East Delhi, and is under police investigation.
  • The victim, identified as Pawan, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A man allegedly shot himself in the chest while his friend was recording a video of him loading a pistol in east Delhi's Dallupura, police said.

According to police, the incident was captured on camera, even though the person filming appeared unaware of his friend Pawan's intentions.

 

In the video, Pawan can be seen inserting a magazine into a licensed pistol and loading the weapon. The man recording the act can be heard giving him tips on how to load the firearm and cautioning him not to fire it.

Moments later, Pawan places the pistol against the left side of his chest, briefly looks towards the camera and pulls the trigger before collapsing on the ground, with the man recording the act expressing shock.

Though police rushed Pawan to a hospital, he died during treatment, officials said.

Further probe is underway, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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