Man Gets Life For Killing Woman Who Married Another

A man in Muzaffarnagar has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the honour killing of a woman who married someone else, highlighting the persistence of such crimes in certain regions.

Key Points Sohanvir sentenced to life for murdering Ruchi Sharma after she married another man.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict.

Sohanvir killed Ruchi with a sharp weapon in sugarcane fields.

Ruchi's body was found with multiple sharp weapon injuries.

A local court here convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for murdering a 25-year-old woman after she married another man, officials said on Friday.

Court Convicts Man in Honour Killing Case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Rekha Singh also fined the convict, Sohanvir, Rs 60,000 on Thursday.

Government counsel Sahdev Singh told PTI that Sohanvir was in a relationship with Ruchi Sharma and wanted to marry her, but she married another man on June 28, 2020.

An infuriated Sohanvir took Ruchi from her parents' house to nearby fields and killed her with a sharp-edged weapon on July 3 of the same year and dumped her body in sugarcane fields in Kathli village.

Ruchi's body, bearing multiple sharp weapon injuries, was found the next day.