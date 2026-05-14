Mumbai Man Murders Wife's Lover After Confrontation

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a man allegedly murdered his wife's lover following a drinking session and confrontation at his residence in Goregoan.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A Mumbai man is accused of murdering his wife's lover after a drinking session at his home.

The accused, Bhimraj Omprakash Sharma, invited the victim, Vikas Ashok Bhusare, to his residence in Goregoan.

Sharma allegedly slit Bhusare's throat after warning him to stay away from his wife.

The accused fled into the forest but was apprehended by police three hours later.

The victim had previously been accused of harassing Sharma's wife.

A 48-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife's lover after the three had a drinking session in the accused's house in Mumbai's Goregoan area, a police official said on Thursday.

Details of the Goregoan Murder

The incident took place in Aarey locality on Wednesday, he added.

"Bhimraj Omprakash Sharma invited Vikas Ashok Bhusare, who he believed was having an affair with his wife, to his residence. Sharma, his wife and Bhusare consumed alcohol. Sharma then warned Bhusare to not meet his wife again. However, moments later Sharma slit Bhusare's throat with a knife in his wife's presence," the Aarey police station official said.

Accused Arrested After Chase

Sharma fled into the surrounding forest but was nabbed three hours later after a chase, the official said.

He said Bhusare had been previously accused of harassing Sharma's wife, who he continued to meet despite warnings.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added.