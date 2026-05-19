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Home  » News » Man Kills Wife, Three Children In Bihar Over Family Dispute

Man Kills Wife, Three Children In Bihar Over Family Dispute

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 15:48 IST

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In a shocking incident in Darbhanga, Bihar, a migrant labourer allegedly murdered his wife and three children after a family dispute, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A migrant labourer in Darbhanga, Bihar, allegedly murdered his wife and three children.
  • The man, Sandeep Das, reportedly used an iron rod in the fatal attack following a family dispute.
  • Local villagers rescued Das after he inflicted injuries on himself; he is now hospitalised and under arrest.
  • Police are investigating the incident to ascertain the exact cause of the family tragedy.

A migrant labourer from West Bengal killed his wife and three children with an iron rod in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Tuesday following a family dispute, police said.

Details of the Darbhanga Family Tragedy

The man, identified as Sandeep Das, also inflicted injuries on himself with the iron rod, but he was rescued by locals and admitted to the hospital, where he is currently out of danger. The accused has been arrested by the police.

 

The deceased have been identified as Phool Kumari (30), Hriday Das (7), Sandhya Das (6) and Sone Das (5).

Police Investigation Underway

The incident took place in Chandan Patti village under the jurisdiction of Patora police station this morning.

According to villagers, Das allegedly beat his wife and three children to death with an iron rod following some family dispute.

Speaking to reporters, Darbhanga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jagunath Jala Reddy, said, "The bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway."

The accused has been arrested and he is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in the area, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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