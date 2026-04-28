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Home  » News » Telangana Man Kills Two Sons, Then Himself

Telangana Man Kills Two Sons, Then Himself

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 18:47 IST

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In a tragic incident in Telangana, a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his two young sons before taking his own life, highlighting the devastating impact of addiction and domestic issues.

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his two sons in Mahabubabad district, Telangana.
  • The man and his two children were found dead, hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Thorrur.
  • Police report the man was addicted to alcohol and facing domestic issues.
  • The man's wife had reportedly left him about 10 days prior to the tragic incident.

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his two sons, aged three and five, and later died by suicide in Mahabubabad district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Thorrur.

 

The man, a resident of Ammapuram village, left his house on Monday night along with his two children, and their bodies were found hanging from a tree.

Police Investigation and Possible Motives

"He was addicted to alcohol and hanged his two children before subsequently dying by suicide," a senior police official said.

Police further said that, due to domestic issues, his wife had left him about 10 days ago.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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