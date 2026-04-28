Telangana Man Kills Two Sons, Then Himself

In a tragic incident in Telangana, a 30-year-old man allegedly killed his two young sons before taking his own life, highlighting the devastating impact of addiction and domestic issues.

Key Points A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his two sons in Mahabubabad district, Telangana.

The man and his two children were found dead, hanging from a tree on the outskirts of Thorrur.

Police report the man was addicted to alcohol and facing domestic issues.

The man's wife had reportedly left him about 10 days prior to the tragic incident.

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his two sons, aged three and five, and later died by suicide in Mahabubabad district of Telangana, police said on Tuesday.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Thorrur.

The man, a resident of Ammapuram village, left his house on Monday night along with his two children, and their bodies were found hanging from a tree.

Police Investigation and Possible Motives

"He was addicted to alcohol and hanged his two children before subsequently dying by suicide," a senior police official said.

Police further said that, due to domestic issues, his wife had left him about 10 days ago.

Further investigation is underway.