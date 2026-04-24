Tirupati Man Kills Wife, Mother Before Suicide With Children

In a shocking incident in Tirupati, a man allegedly murdered his wife and mother before taking his own life and the lives of his two children, prompting a thorough police investigation.

Key Points A man in Tirupati allegedly murdered his wife and mother.

The man later died by suicide along with his two children under a train.

Police are investigating the motive behind the Tirupati family tragedy.

Preliminary findings suggest the wife and mother were strangled.

The man picked up his children from school before the suicide.

A man allegedly killed his wife, mother and later ended his life along with his two children under a moving train here in Tirupati district, a police official said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Mohan (37), his wife Haritha (35), mother Chandrakala (65) and two minor children, residents of Venkatakrishnapalem village here.

Details of the Tirupati Family Tragedy

"Mohan killed his wife and mother, and later died along with his two children under a moving train in Tirupati district on April 22," Puttur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G Ravi Kumar told PTI.

"We are investigating all possible angles, including whether Mohan had any psychological issues, as no clear motive has emerged so far," he said.

Preliminary Findings of the Investigation

According to preliminary findings, Mohan allegedly strangled his wife using a saree in their house and later killed his mother in a similar manner.

Neighbours described Mohan as a well-behaved person, and police noted that the family had recently opened a cement shop.

Sequence of Events Leading to the Suicide

After killing his mother and wife, Mohan went to his children's school and picked them up from there, citing a family emergency. Later, on April 22, around 7.15 pm near Vepagunta railway station, Mohan along with his two children were run over by the Egmore-Kacheguda train, he said.

Railway authorities alerted the police after the loco pilot, KVS Babu, informed the station master about the incident, following which local police reached the spot and confirmed the deaths.

Ongoing Police Investigation

Police said no immediate reason has been established behind the incident and further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the BNS in connection with the killing of two women, while the deaths near the railway track are being probed separately by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 103(1) referenced in the article concerns causing death by rash or negligent act. Indian police investigations typically involve gathering forensic evidence, interviewing witnesses, and establishing a motive to build a case for prosecution.