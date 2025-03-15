HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Andhra man kills 2 sons over 'poor academic performance', ends life

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 15, 2025 18:05 IST

A 37-year-old ONGC employee has allegedly killed his two minor sons for 'poor academic performance' and died by suicide in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

The boys were allegedly drowned by their father V Chandra Kishore in a bucket of water around 10 am on Friday as he was disappointed with their academic performance, police said.

 

"Kishore killed his sons due to their poor academic performance, fearing they would struggle and suffer in a competitive world if they did not excel in their studies. Unable to bear this thought, he took the extreme step," the official told PTI.

A suicide note was recovered and its contents are being examined, said the official, adding that forensic teams have been deployed while an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances which led to this tragedy.

In a complaint, Kishore's wife Rani stated that her husband was found hanging in the bedroom while their children were lifeless in a bucket.

Police registered a case and an investigation is on.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
