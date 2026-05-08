Greater Noida Man Murders Son To Frame Relatives

In a shocking incident in Greater Noida, a man allegedly murdered his own son in a twisted plot to frame his relatives over a property dispute, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points A man in Greater Noida is accused of murdering his 13-year-old son.

The motive behind the murder was to frame family members in a property dispute.

The accused initially reported his son missing and joined the search operation.

Police investigation revealed the father's involvement through CCTV footage and questioning.

The boy's body was found in a pond, leading to the father's arrest.

A man allegedly murdered his 13-year-old son in Greater Noida's Kasna area to frame his family members in an ongoing property dispute, police said on Friday.

Accused Misled Investigators After Reporting Son Missing

According to police, the accused also joined the search operation after reporting the boy missing and allegedly misled investigators during the probe.

Police at Kasna police station said information regarding the disappearance of the boy was received on Thursday, following which a case was registered and a police team was formed to trace him.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage and questioned children in the locality. The inquiry revealed that the boy had left in a car with his father.

Police Question Father, Discover Body

"On suspicion, the father was questioned strictly by the police team. He claimed that he had left his son with a friend in Gulistanpur village and even offered to personally assist the police in recovering the child. However, he continuously misled the investigation," police said.

Later in the evening, police received information that the body of the missing boy had been found in a pond near the 'Six Percent Colony' in Sirsa village.

Investigation Reveals Motive Behind Murder

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and subsequent investigation revealed that the boy's father had allegedly killed him with the intention of implicating his relatives in the property dispute, police said.

The accused has been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway, officials said, adding that a detailed investigation into all aspects of the case is in progress.