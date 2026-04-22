Man Killed By Family Over Daughter's Wedding Funds

In a shocking case from Uttar Pradesh, a man was allegedly murdered by his own family over fears he would misuse funds intended for his daughter's wedding, highlighting the tragic consequences of family conflict and financial anxieties.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Harnarayan Prajapati was allegedly murdered by his wife, daughters, and minor son in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

The family feared Prajapati would squander money saved for his daughter's wedding on alcohol and gambling.

The family initially filed a false complaint against a neighbour to divert suspicion from themselves.

Police investigation revealed inconsistencies in the family's statements, leading to the discovery of the murder plot.

The family members have been taken into custody, and evidence including the murder weapon and concealed money has been recovered.

The case involving a body found in a village drain has taken a sinister turn after a probe revealed that the man was allegedly killed by his own wife, daughters and minor son over fears that he would squander money meant for his daughter's wedding, police said.

The body of Harnarayan Prajapati (36) was found on April 14 in a drain near Haivatpura Brahmanan village under Panwari police station limits in Mahoba.

In an apparent attempt to divert suspicion, his family initially approached police and lodged a complaint, expressing suspicion against a neighbour with whom the deceased had frequent quarrels, officials said on Tuesday.

Police Investigation Uncovers Family Conspiracy

"As soon as information was received that a body was lying in a drain in Haibatpura village, police teams reached the spot and conducted an inspection. The deceased was identified as Harnarayan Prajapati.

"Considering the injuries, a prima facie case of murder was suspected and a case was registered on the basis of the family's complaint," SP Shashank Singh told reporters.

He said multiple teams, including the Special Operations Group and surveillance unit, were deployed to investigate the case.

"We examined the deceased's last movements, phone records and other aspects, but no concrete leads emerged. Suspicion then shifted towards the family as they were not cooperating with the investigation," Singh said.

Details of the Murder Plot

As investigators probed deeper, inconsistencies in the family's version surfaced and sustained questioning led to a breakthrough. The case unravelled into an alleged conspiracy involving the victim's wife Ram Pyari, daughters Jyoti, Sonali and Pooja, a minor son, and Jaibir, a friend of one of the daughters. All have been taken into custody, police said.

"During interrogation, the family revealed that the deceased was addicted to alcohol and gambling. Recently, he had collected around Rs 82,500 by selling livestock for his daughter's marriage. The family feared he would squander the money, which caused resentment," Singh said.

"Despite persuasion, when he continued towards misuse of the money, the family, in frustration, hatched a plan. His wife, daughters, a minor son and a friend of one of the daughters strangulated him with a rope while he was asleep and dumped the body in a drain," he added.

Evidence Recovered, Legal Proceedings Underway

Police said the accused also tried to erase evidence and mislead the probe.

"To mislead the investigation, they broke and discarded the deceased's mobile phone and hid the cash," the SP said, adding that the rope used in the crime, the concealed Rs 82,500 and the damaged mobile phone have been recovered.

Further legal proceedings are underway, police said, adding that a reward of Rs 10,000 has been announced for the police teams that cracked the case.

The case highlights the extreme measures some families may take when faced with financial insecurity and perceived threats to important life events like weddings. In India, family dynamics and financial pressures can sometimes lead to tragic outcomes. Police investigations typically involve gathering forensic evidence, questioning suspects, and reconstructing events to establish the truth and bring perpetrators to justice.