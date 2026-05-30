HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mumbai Man Kills Four-Year-Old Son For Crying

Mumbai Man Kills Four-Year-Old Son For Crying

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 30, 2026 23:14 IST

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his four-year-old son after the child repeatedly cried for milk, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic issues and parental stress.

Key Points

  • A four-year-old boy in Mumbai was allegedly killed by his father for repeatedly crying for milk.
  • The accused, Rajesh Prakash Singh, 27, has been arrested by Powai police.
  • The child, Yash, was a special needs child who primarily consumed milk.
  • Rajesh Singh was unemployed, and his wife had left him due to his alcoholism and inability to support the family, leading to increased stress.
  • Police investigation revealed that Rajesh allegedly slammed the boy against a door and repeatedly banged his head on the floor in a fit of rage.

A four-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his father for repeatedly crying for milk in Powai area of the city, police said on Saturday.

Details of the Arrest and Family Situation

Rajesh Prakash Singh (27) was arrested following the incident on Friday.

 

Singh lived with his mother, wife, and two sons aged five and four in Gautam Nagar locality, said a police official.

His younger son Yash (4) was a special child and survived primarily on milk, the official said.

Circumstances Leading to the Incident

Rajesh was unemployed, and his wife reportedly left him and their children around 15 days ago due to his alcoholism and inability to support the family, the official said, adding that the elder son was staying with one of Rajesh's sisters.

The Tragic Incident Unfolds

In the early hours of Friday, Yash began crying for milk. The child's cries woke Rajesh, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly slammed the boy against a door before repeatedly banging his head on the floor.

Rajesh informed his sister in the morning that Yash had died. Upon receiving information about the incident, Powai Police rushed to the spot. The child was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Investigation and Confession

Initially Rajesh gave evasive answers, but during sustained interrogation, he confessed to killing his son, the police official said. Further probe is on.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man kills 4-yr-old daughter for demanding money to buy chocolate
Man kills 4-yr-old daughter for demanding money to buy chocolate
Mumbai Man Gets Life for Killing Toddler Over Broken Cup
Man Arrested for Killing Father with Axe in Palghar District
UP Man Allegedly Murders Infant Son with Axe After Argument with Wife
Man Kills Son, Dies By Suicide After Argument In Jhansi
Man Kills Son, Dies By Suicide After Argument In Jhansi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Madhuri Dixit and Husband Serve Major Couple Goals at Airport0:30

Madhuri Dixit and Husband Serve Major Couple Goals at...

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to favour Coempt Eduteck over TSC6:53

17-yr-old student exposes how CBSE manipulated rules to...

WATCH: Abhishek Banerjee Attacked by Mob in Sonapur, Clothes Torn Amid Chaos3:12

WATCH: Abhishek Banerjee Attacked by Mob in Sonapur,...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO