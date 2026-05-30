Mumbai Man Kills Four-Year-Old Son For Crying

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his four-year-old son after the child repeatedly cried for milk, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic issues and parental stress.

Key Points A four-year-old boy in Mumbai was allegedly killed by his father for repeatedly crying for milk.

The accused, Rajesh Prakash Singh, 27, has been arrested by Powai police.

The child, Yash, was a special needs child who primarily consumed milk.

Rajesh Singh was unemployed, and his wife had left him due to his alcoholism and inability to support the family, leading to increased stress.

Police investigation revealed that Rajesh allegedly slammed the boy against a door and repeatedly banged his head on the floor in a fit of rage.

A four-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his father for repeatedly crying for milk in Powai area of the city, police said on Saturday.

Details of the Arrest and Family Situation

Rajesh Prakash Singh (27) was arrested following the incident on Friday.

Singh lived with his mother, wife, and two sons aged five and four in Gautam Nagar locality, said a police official.

His younger son Yash (4) was a special child and survived primarily on milk, the official said.

Circumstances Leading to the Incident

Rajesh was unemployed, and his wife reportedly left him and their children around 15 days ago due to his alcoholism and inability to support the family, the official said, adding that the elder son was staying with one of Rajesh's sisters.

The Tragic Incident Unfolds

In the early hours of Friday, Yash began crying for milk. The child's cries woke Rajesh, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly slammed the boy against a door before repeatedly banging his head on the floor.

Rajesh informed his sister in the morning that Yash had died. Upon receiving information about the incident, Powai Police rushed to the spot. The child was taken to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Investigation and Confession

Initially Rajesh gave evasive answers, but during sustained interrogation, he confessed to killing his son, the police official said. Further probe is on.